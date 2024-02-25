Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

