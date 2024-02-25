Iris Energy Limited Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Iris Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter worth $6,102,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,237,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 649,411 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 368,140 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd increased its stake in Iris Energy by 19.8% in the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 235,027 shares during the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

