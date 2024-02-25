iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.41

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.41 and last traded at $68.41, with a volume of 2730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.20.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCV. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,269.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

