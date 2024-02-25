iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.41

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.41 and last traded at $68.41, with a volume of 2730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.20.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
