iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $52,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

