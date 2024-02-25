iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,676 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.55% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $28,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after acquiring an additional 256,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $22,912,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $18,870,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.00.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

