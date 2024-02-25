Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,777 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1,610.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,393 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth $124,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $139.52 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.16 and a 1 year high of $142.99. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.14 and a 200-day moving average of $123.29.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on JBL. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

