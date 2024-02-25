Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 896,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,272 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $45,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 560.6% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,654,000 after buying an additional 3,029,218 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $162,652,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,213,000 after buying an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after buying an additional 224,815 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.65 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

