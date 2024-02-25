Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.95

Shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.95 and last traded at $102.71, with a volume of 9738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

Get Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.