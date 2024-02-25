JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ) to Issue Dividend of $0.42 on March 8th

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4227 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $27.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $28.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

