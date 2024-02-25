JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $70.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $71.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62. Alarm.com has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $74.72.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

