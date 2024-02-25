JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $9.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.

XPeng Stock Down 5.6 %

XPEV opened at $8.63 on Friday. XPeng has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64.

Get XPeng alerts:

Institutional Trading of XPeng

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in XPeng by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in XPeng by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in XPeng by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.