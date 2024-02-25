JPMorgan Emerging Markets (JMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Price Performance

Shares of LON:JMG opened at GBX 104.40 ($1.31) on Friday. JPMorgan Emerging Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 103.80 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 124.45 ($1.57). The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -557.78 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.07.

Get JPMorgan Emerging Markets alerts:

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets

(Get Free Report)

Read More

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.