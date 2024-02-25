JPMorgan Emerging Markets (JMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Price Performance
Shares of LON:JMG opened at GBX 104.40 ($1.31) on Friday. JPMorgan Emerging Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 103.80 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 124.45 ($1.57). The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -557.78 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.07.
About JPMorgan Emerging Markets
