Junee Limited (JUNE) Plans to Raise $10 Million in March 4th IPO

Junee Limited (JUNE) is planning to raise $10 million in an initial public offering on the week of March 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,000,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last year, Junee Limited generated $6.1 million in revenue and $390,000 in net income. The company has a market-cap of $63.6 million.

Spartan Capital Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Junee Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “**Note from the Prospectus: Junee Limited is not a Chinese or Hong Kong operating company; it is a holding company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (BVI).Â As a limited company with no material operations, our operations are conducted by our subsidiary, OPS Interior Design Consultant Limited, or â€śOPS HKâ€ť, in HongÂ Kong. This is an offering of the Ordinary Shares of Junee Limited, the holding company incorporated in the BVI, instead of shares of our operating entity in HongÂ Kong, OPS HK.Â You may never directly hold any equity interest in our operating entity. (Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands) Our subsidiary, OPS HK, provides quality interior design, fit-outÂ and maintenance services to both residential and commercial clients in the Hong Kong interior design market. Since its inception, it has been dedicated to including preliminary consultations, conceptualizing clientsâ€™ design ideas with layout plans, and producing detailed design drawings. The fit-outÂ work generally includes any activities intrinsic to making an interior space suitable for residential or commercial purposes. OPS HK also provides a broad range of repair and maintenance services, including routine home condition upkeep services. OPS HK won the Muse Design Award in 2020. We were given the Most Valuable Companies in Hong Kong Award 2020 by Mediazone. Our vision is to successfully utilize the best and the brightest professionals in the industry in Hong Kong. We strive to cultivate, retain and nurture talent by providing a career rather than a job. We endeavor to foster an employment environment with prosperity and growth. Note: Net income and revenue are for the year ended June 30, 2023. **Note: Junee is a holding company with no business operation and uses a structure that involves an operating subsidiary based in Hong Kong. This structure involves risks to the investors, and Chinese regulatory authorities could disallow this structure, which would likely result in a material change in Juneeâ€™s operations and/or a material change in the value of the securities we are registering for sale, including the risk that such event could cause the value of such securities to significantly decline or become worthless. Investors are cautioned that you are buying shares of a BVI holding company with operations solely conducted in Hong Kong by its subsidiary, OPS HK. You are not directly investing in, and may never hold equity interests of OPS HK. Investing in our Ordinary Shares involves a high degree of risk, including the risk of losing your entire investment. (Note: Junee Limited disclosed its financial results for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2023, in an FWP (Free Writing Prospectus) filed with the SEC in January 2024.) (Note: Junee Limited named Spartan Capital Securities as its sole book-runner to replace Pacific Century Securities in an F-1/A filing dated Sept. 5, 2023. Background: Junee Limited cut its IPO’s size to 2.0 million shares – down from 5.0 million shares – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $6.00 – to raise $10.0 million, according to an F-1A filing dated July 28, 2023. In that July 28, 2023, filing with the SEC, Junee Limited disclosed that Pacific Century Securities had been named the sole book-runner – an update from the original joint book-running team of Univest Securities and Pacific Century Securities.) (Background from 2022: Junee Limited filed an F-1/A dated Dec. 15, 2022, with updated financial figures for the year ended June 30, 2022. Junee Limited disclosed terms for its IPO – 5.0 million shares at $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $25 million – and disclosed its proposed stock symbol “JUNE” in an F-1/A filing dated Sept. 8, 2022. In the IPO, the company is offering 3.57 million shares (3,571,429 shares) and the company’s anticipated IPO proceeds are $17.86 million. Of the 5.0 million shares in the IPO, a total of 1.43 million shares (1,428,571 shares) are being offered by the selling shareholder, OPS Holdings Limited. The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the selling shareholder’s shares. Junee Limited filed to go public with its F-1 filing dated July 13, 2022.) “.

Junee Limited was founded in 1998 and has 23 employees. The company is located at Studio 20, 11 F, International Plaza, 20 Sheung Yuet Road, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at (+852) 2780 7733 or on the web at http://www.ops-int.com.hk/.

Receive News & Ratings for Junee Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Junee Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.