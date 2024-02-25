Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) vs. Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Head-To-Head Review

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jushi and Exactus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Jushi alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 4 1 0 2.20 Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -67.16% -614.11% -35.22% Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Jushi and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Jushi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Exactus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jushi and Exactus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $284.28 million 0.55 -$202.32 million N/A N/A Exactus $2.07 million 0.00 -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Exactus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jushi.

About Jushi

(Get Free Report)

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Exactus

(Get Free Report)

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.