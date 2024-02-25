Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Position Cut by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KALU. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 42.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 27.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period.

KALU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.34. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $88.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.48%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

