Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

KAMN stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kaman has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

