Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) vs. Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Critical Survey

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kanzhun and Alithya Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 3 5 0 2.63 Alithya Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kanzhun presently has a consensus target price of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 22.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

60.7% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 10.28% 4.50% 3.52% Alithya Group -8.11% 0.02% 0.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kanzhun and Alithya Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $654.04 million 8.61 $15.55 million $0.17 88.24 Alithya Group $395.41 million 0.00 -$22.77 million ($0.33) N/A

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than Alithya Group. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kanzhun beats Alithya Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

