Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.22) earnings per share.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $320.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.95. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $321.45.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRTX. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $217.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total transaction of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,500 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.