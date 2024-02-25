Kathryn D. Sullivan Sells 600 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $20,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

International Paper Stock Up 0.7 %

IP stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of International Paper

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $1,164,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 6.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.5% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 17.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 53,196 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.