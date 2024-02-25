Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $37.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Barclays cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

