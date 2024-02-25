Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,497 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

