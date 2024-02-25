KeyCorp Lowers indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target to $10.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $5.93 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $358,191.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,516.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other indie Semiconductor news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $358,191.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,516.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,179 shares in the company, valued at $218,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,729. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

