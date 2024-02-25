Kier Group (LON:KIE) Hits New 1-Year High at $134.20

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 134.20 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 134.20 ($1.69), with a volume of 80455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.80 ($1.67).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price for the company.

Get Kier Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KIE

Kier Group Stock Down 2.0 %

About Kier Group

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.76. The firm has a market cap of £581.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,446.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80.

(Get Free Report)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.