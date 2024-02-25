Kier Group (LON:KIE) Hits New 1-Year High at $134.20

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2024

Kier Group plc (LON:KIEGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 134.20 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 134.20 ($1.69), with a volume of 80455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.80 ($1.67).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KIE

Kier Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.76. The firm has a market cap of £581.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,446.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80.

About Kier Group

(Get Free Report)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.