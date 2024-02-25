Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 119,833 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $49,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

