KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $72.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

NYSE:KNOP opened at $5.74 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $195.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.70.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 120,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $2,143,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 63,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

