Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Krystal Biotech to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $111.33 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $70.51 and a 1 year high of $133.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 413.1% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

