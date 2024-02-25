Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.50. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,966. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLIC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

