L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14.

L3Harris Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. L3Harris Technologies has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $14.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $214.45 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $216.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66.

L3Harris Technologies last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 226.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 54.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

