Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Lamar Advertising worth $11,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 2.4 %

LAMR stock opened at $110.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

