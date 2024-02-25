Leede Jones Gab Comments on Theratechnologies Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Theratechnologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TH stock opened at C$2.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.17. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of C$1.22 and a twelve month high of C$5.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

