LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LMAT opened at $62.19 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $68.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

