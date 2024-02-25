Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Shares Down 12.6%

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) dropped 12.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $32.15. Approximately 310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53.

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, sports and outdoor wear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

