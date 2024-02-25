Leonardo DRS (DRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Leonardo DRS to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. Leonardo DRS has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,890,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after buying an additional 299,275 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at $1,530,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 377.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 128,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,389,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after buying an additional 2,490,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Leonardo DRS

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

