Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Announces Earnings Results

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $6.06 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

