Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.09

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 183288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 7.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,871,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,944,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,324,000 after buying an additional 1,542,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,765,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,664,000 after buying an additional 1,397,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,077,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 591,149 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

