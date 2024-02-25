Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $75.87 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

