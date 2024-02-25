Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Holdings Lifted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1,789.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,375,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,263,000 after purchasing an additional 61,752 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
Light & Wonder Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of LNW opened at $93.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.78. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 1.75.
Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.
