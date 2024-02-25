Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $305.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

