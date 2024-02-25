LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 52.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in LiveRamp by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in LiveRamp by 16.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAMP opened at $36.70 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -166.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48.

RAMP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

