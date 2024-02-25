LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stake Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,346 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of LiveRamp worth $21,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in LiveRamp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $36.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $42.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LiveRamp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LiveRamp news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.