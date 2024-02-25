LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Trading 1.4% Higher

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.12. Approximately 6,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 12,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

LIXIL Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.

