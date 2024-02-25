Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$146.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on L. National Bankshares increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$142.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$153.29.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on L

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Activity at Loblaw Companies

Shares of L stock opened at C$144.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$131.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$122.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$110.52 and a 1-year high of C$144.72.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00. In other news, Director William Downe purchased 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00. 54.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.