Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$160.00 at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on L. CIBC decreased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$153.29.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$144.60 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$110.52 and a 52-week high of C$144.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$131.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$122.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00. Also, Director William Downe acquired 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. 54.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

