London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives £100.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is £100.44 ($126.47).

LSEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($125.91) to £105 ($132.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($125.91) to £104 ($130.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a £102 ($128.43) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 37,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of £101.23 ($127.46), for a total value of £3,778,814.67 ($4,758,013.94). Corporate insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,922 ($112.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,050.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,639.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,435.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.33. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 7,142 ($89.93) and a one year high of GBX 9,438 ($118.84).

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

