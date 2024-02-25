LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Position Raised by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in LPL Financial by 164.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in LPL Financial by 220.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $263.36 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $267.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day moving average of $232.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.27.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

