LPL Financial LLC Acquires 27,311 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.80% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $52,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 175,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $55.21 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

