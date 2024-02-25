LPL Financial LLC Acquires 322,097 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,424,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,097 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.20% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $40,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,641,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,724,000 after buying an additional 4,370,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,363,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,422,000 after buying an additional 1,557,412 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,492,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,850,000 after buying an additional 743,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,350,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,379,000 after buying an additional 159,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,590,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after buying an additional 165,581 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

