LPL Financial LLC Acquires 42,267 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of PayPal worth $52,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in PayPal by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of PYPL opened at $59.16 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $79.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

