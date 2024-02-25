LPL Financial LLC Acquires 8,490 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $42,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after acquiring an additional 943,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,243,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,788.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,788.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $8,211,616. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $201.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.97 and a 52 week high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.07.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

