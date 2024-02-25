LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,308 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 9.05% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $44,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIRR. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIRR opened at $60.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $680.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

